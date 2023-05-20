Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,421 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after buying an additional 313,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,007,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,226,000 after acquiring an additional 198,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,049 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

