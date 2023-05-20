Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 98,364 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1,345.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $26,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,627. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP opened at $308.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.50 and its 200 day moving average is $249.81. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.04 and a fifty-two week high of $310.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

