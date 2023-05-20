Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,035 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares valued at $548,232. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

