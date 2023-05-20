Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,548 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Bancorp worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,219,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after buying an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 901.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 197,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 395,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 164,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bancorp from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

