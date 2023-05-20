Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,773 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $27,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 444,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 54,673 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FITB opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

