Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,003 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 30,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of eBay worth $27,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

