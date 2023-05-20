Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,634 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Iridium Communications worth $25,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iridium Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $6,285,643.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,450,048.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,471. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRDM stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 461.54 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.