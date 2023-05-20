Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Dover worth $25,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $139.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

