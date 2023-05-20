Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,469 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $26,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 479.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $126.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.