Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,802 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Olin worth $26,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Olin by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Olin by 50,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

