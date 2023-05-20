Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,466,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PLD opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

