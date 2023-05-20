ProQR Therapeutics to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRQR. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.35.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 220,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,183,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.