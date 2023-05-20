ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO opened at $15.53 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.