ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS PAWZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

