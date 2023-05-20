Prudential PLC Raises Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

DISH Network Stock Down 3.7 %

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,832.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.