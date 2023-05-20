Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Issued By Zacks Research

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.28. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

CAR stock opened at $160.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.86. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.99 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 665,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

