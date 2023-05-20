Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Issued By Zacks Research

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $12.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $13.39. The consensus estimate for Credit Acceptance’s current full-year earnings is $45.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $10.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $48.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $65.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $435.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.93 and a 200 day moving average of $451.48. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $617.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.76 EPS.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

