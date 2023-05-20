Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Lifted by Analyst

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMG opened at $141.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Insider Activity at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

