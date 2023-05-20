Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AKRO. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of -0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,976.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,500. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

