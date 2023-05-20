Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.55.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$7.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$282.82 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

