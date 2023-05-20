Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and’s current full-year earnings is $12.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.53 and its 200 day moving average is $246.11. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25,185.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $697,398,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after acquiring an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

