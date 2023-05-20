Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Decreased by Greenridge Global

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Greenridge Global cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Flexible Solutions International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,774 shares of company stock worth $222,005 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.