Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

