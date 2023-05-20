Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTLK. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

OTLK stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Terry Dagnon sold 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 653,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,486.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

