Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Boosted by Analyst

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Shawcor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.43.

Shawcor Stock Up 2.2 %

SCL stock opened at C$15.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.82. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$15.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.03). Shawcor had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$344.60 million.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

