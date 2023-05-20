Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SASI)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sigma Additive Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Sigma Additive Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sigma Additive Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of Sigma Additive Solutions stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.31. Sigma Additive Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

Sigma Additive Solutions ( NASDAQ:SASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. Sigma Additive Solutions had a negative net margin of 1,163.89% and a negative return on equity of 136.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Sigma Additive Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control, third-party validated technology, retrofit or integrated installations, thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification, and statistical process sampling and analytics.

