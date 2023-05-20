Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Enerplus Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Enerplus in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 117.48%. The business had revenue of C$744.98 million for the quarter.

Enerplus Price Performance

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

TSE ERF opened at C$19.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Insider Transactions at Enerplus

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. In other news, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$176,342.70. Also, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.