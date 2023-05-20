Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,720 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,783,000 after buying an additional 567,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.49 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.33.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.