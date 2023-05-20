Rain Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $125.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

