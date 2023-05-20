Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rambus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rambus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Rambus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Rambus stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.58. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

