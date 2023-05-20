Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Rambus worth $24,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Rambus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS opened at $59.47 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $59.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,146. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

