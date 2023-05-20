Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

CPT opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Stories

