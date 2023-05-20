Raymond James & Associates Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.49% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

PEY opened at $18.84 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

