Raymond James & Associates Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,378 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Paramount Global worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PARA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

