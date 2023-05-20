Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,292 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $301.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

