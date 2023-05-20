Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $1,399,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 23.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 48.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 57,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

