Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,152 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.