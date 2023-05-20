Raymond James Lowers Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Price Target to C$1.00

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

PKTEF opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.73. Parkit Enterprise has a 12 month low of C$0.61 and a 12 month high of C$0.94.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise, Inc engages in the acquisition, optimization, and asset management of income-producing parking facilities. Its property portfolio includes the Canopy Airport Parking Facility, Riccio Hospital Parking, Chapel Square Lot, and Z-Parking. The company was founded on December 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

