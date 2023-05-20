Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

