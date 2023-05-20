Renew (LON:RNWH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.27) target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Renew alerts:

Renew Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 699.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 695.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £589.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.00 and a beta of 0.96. Renew has a twelve month low of GBX 550 ($6.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 789 ($9.88).

Renew Cuts Dividend

About Renew

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,400.00%.

(Get Rating)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.