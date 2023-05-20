Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Forte Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

