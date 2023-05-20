Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Forte Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 18.7% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 273,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.
