REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird raised REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $10.42 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $619.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.57 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.13%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

