Reviewing National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National Bankshares and National Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.09%. National Bank has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.31%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bankshares 39.10% 20.37% 1.51% National Bank 22.64% 12.25% 1.40%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares National Bankshares and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

National Bankshares has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Bankshares and National Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bankshares $62.51 million 2.58 $25.93 million N/A N/A National Bank $373.09 million 3.09 $71.27 million $2.67 11.49

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Dividends

National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. National Bank pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

National Bank beats National Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico. The company was founded by Thomas M. Metzger on June 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

