Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

REYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.20 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 55.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

