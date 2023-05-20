Robert M. Averick Acquires 1,480 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $12,802.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 362,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,777. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.55. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Amtech Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amtech Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 311,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amtech Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Amtech Systems

ASYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amtech Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.