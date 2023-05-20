Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $457.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

