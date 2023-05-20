Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $11,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,992,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,992,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after buying an additional 249,118 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,811,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

