Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) vs. Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) and Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Nighthawk Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Nighthawk Gold N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Nighthawk Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 91.09 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.72 Nighthawk Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -56.70

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nighthawk Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Nighthawk Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.0% of Nighthawk Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sabre Gold Mines and Nighthawk Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Nighthawk Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nighthawk Gold beats Sabre Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on January 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

