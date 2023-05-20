Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,389 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,006 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.38.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

