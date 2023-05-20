Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 553 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,835,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 582,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after purchasing an additional 578,711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

USMV opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

